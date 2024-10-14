Quantcast

North Austin YMCA Fall Harvest Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of North Austin YMCA

North Austin YMCA will celebrate fall with a spooky twist at their Fall Harvest Festival. Visitors can try their luck at carnival games, bounce in the pumpkin patch, and meet friendly farm animals at the petting zoo. The whole family can get crafty with pumpkin decorating.

North Austin YMCA will celebrate fall with a spooky twist at their Fall Harvest Festival. Visitors can try their luck at carnival games, bounce in the pumpkin patch, and meet friendly farm animals at the petting zoo. The whole family can get crafty with pumpkin decorating.

WHEN

WHERE

North Austin YMCA
1000 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://bit.ly/3YiIRpA

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.