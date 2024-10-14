North Austin YMCA Fall Harvest Festival

North Austin YMCA will celebrate fall with a spooky twist at their Fall Harvest Festival. Visitors can try their luck at carnival games, bounce in the pumpkin patch, and meet friendly farm animals at the petting zoo. The whole family can get crafty with pumpkin decorating.
North Austin YMCA will celebrate fall with a spooky twist at their Fall Harvest Festival. Visitors can try their luck at carnival games, bounce in the pumpkin patch, and meet friendly farm animals at the petting zoo. The whole family can get crafty with pumpkin decorating.
WHEN
WHERE
North Austin YMCA
1000 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://bit.ly/3YiIRpA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with registration.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.