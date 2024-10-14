Northwest Family YMCA Halloween Spooktacular: The Mysterious Trick-Or-Treat Trail
Photo courtesy of YMCA
At this special events, guests can journey down the outdoor Mysterious Trick-or-Treat Trail filled with monster-loads of candy, spooky games, and surprises around every turn. The family-friendly event will also have live music with local celebrity Joe McDermott, complimentary savory snacks, and photo ops to create lasting memories.
WHEN
WHERE
Northwest YMCA of Austin
5807 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX 78729, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with registration.
