Quantcast

Northwest Family YMCA Halloween Spooktacular: The Mysterious Trick-Or-Treat Trail

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of YMCA

At this special events, guests can journey down the outdoor Mysterious Trick-or-Treat Trail filled with monster-loads of candy, spooky games, and surprises around every turn. The family-friendly event will also have live music with local celebrity Joe McDermott, complimentary savory snacks, and photo ops to create lasting memories.

At this special events, guests can journey down the outdoor Mysterious Trick-or-Treat Trail filled with monster-loads of candy, spooky games, and surprises around every turn. The family-friendly event will also have live music with local celebrity Joe McDermott, complimentary savory snacks, and photo ops to create lasting memories.

WHEN

WHERE

Northwest YMCA of Austin
5807 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX 78729, USA
https://bit.ly/4dOtHwK

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.