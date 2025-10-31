Quantcast

Nothing Is Sacred Presents: Matthew Shipp

eventdetail
Photo by Anna Yatskevich

For nearly 40 years, Matthew Shipp has been one of the great pianists of his age and one of America’s most interesting musical thinkers. While his early work could fit easily into the abstract jazz idiom, Shipp’s music has explored possibilities between his chosen instrument in all sorts of genres, including electronic music and contemporary classical.

WHEN

WHERE

Central Presbyterian Church
200 E 8th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketleap.events/events/nothing-is-sacred

TICKET INFO

$32 in advance; $35 at the door.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
