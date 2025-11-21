NYE At Hotel ZaZa Austin

Guests can celebrate New Year's Eve in style with an enchanting black and white Masquerade Ball at Hotel ZaZa Austin. Guests can mask up, mingle, and toast to a sparkling New Year. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in their best attire, with masks encouraged.
Guests can celebrate New Year's Eve in style with an enchanting black and white Masquerade Ball at Hotel ZaZa Austin. Guests can mask up, mingle, and toast to a sparkling New Year. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in their best attire, with masks encouraged.