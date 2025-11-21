Quantcast

NYE At Hotel ZaZa Austin

eventdetail
Hotel ZaZa

Guests can celebrate New Year's Eve in style with an enchanting black and white Masquerade Ball at Hotel ZaZa Austin. Guests can mask up, mingle, and toast to a sparkling New Year. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in their best attire, with masks encouraged.

WHEN

WHERE

Hotel ZaZa Austin Downtown
400 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/midnight-masquerade-at-hotel-zaza-austin-tickets-1735654853389?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$188.58
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
