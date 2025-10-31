Oh What Fun! Austin Holiday Market

Oh What Fun! is a holiday market that serves as a one stop shop for holiday gift shopping, bites from local food trucks, beverages, musical performances, and more. The market will showcase a curated selection of local makers and retailers that will rotate throughout the market’s duration, offering everything from handmade jewelry and ceramics to clothing, candles and artisan treats.

Oh What Fun! will also feature What a Wonderful Lounge, a festive-themed cocktail lounge, and a variety of engaging community-centered activities throughout the market’s run.