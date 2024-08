Olamaie will host a special celebration honoring the restaurant, its staff, and the growth of the organization over the past 10 years. The event will feature former team members, including Erin Ashford and Peter Klein, serving drinks and small bites. Additionally, sister restaurants will be providing a variety of small bites, and Chef Jules of Little Ola’s will be contributing a sweet treat. To enhance the festivities, there will be live music from the Pickers Circle of Redbud.