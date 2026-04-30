Old Bakery and Emporium presents 5th Annual Midsummer Festival
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Photo courtesy of Lucero Photography
The 5th Annual Midsummer Festival honors the Old Bakery & Emporium's Swedish American heritage. The festival will include multiple Swedish events and activities, including live music, face painting, flower crown-making station, and Swedish treats.
The 5th Annual Midsummer Festival honors the Old Bakery & Emporium's Swedish American heritage. The festival will include multiple Swedish events and activities, including live music, face painting, flower crown-making station, and Swedish treats.