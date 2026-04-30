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Old Bakery and Emporium presents 5th Annual Midsummer Festival

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Photo courtesy of Lucero Photography

The 5th Annual Midsummer Festival honors the Old Bakery & Emporium's Swedish American heritage. The festival will include multiple Swedish events and activities, including live music, face painting, flower crown-making station, and Swedish treats.

The 5th Annual Midsummer Festival honors the Old Bakery & Emporium's Swedish American heritage. The festival will include multiple Swedish events and activities, including live music, face painting, flower crown-making station, and Swedish treats.

WHEN

WHERE

Old Bakery and Emporium
1006 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-midsummer-festival-tickets-1988015788740?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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