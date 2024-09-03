Old Bakery and Emporium presents "Pieces Coming Together: The Art of the Mosaic" opening reception

Old Bakery & Emporium presents a new art exhibition, "Pieces Coming Together: The Art of the Mosaic." The exhibit features the work of members of the Austin Mosaic Guild, which was founded in 2008 with the mission to promote mosaics, both traditional and contemporary. The guild does this by encouraging and supporting members in learning skills and techniques to better express themselves in the mosaic medium and finding opportunities for them to exhibit their work. The guild includes professional artists with many years of experience to members who are just beginning their mosaic journey.