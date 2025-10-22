Quantcast

Old Bakery and Emporium presents Reji Thomas: "Restoration" opening reception

Image courtesy of Reji Thomas

The Old Bakery & Emporium will present the opening reception of "Restoration," featuring the work of renowned local artist and Air Force veteran Reji Thomas. The event is in partnership with AVAFest (Austin Veterans Art Festival).

Thomas lives and works in Austin, Texas. Her acclaimed artwork is held in public places and private collections around the world. Some of her clients include the Texas State Capitol, Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, B.B. King, The University of Texas, The Black Arts Alliance, Steven Spielberg, the Four Seasons Hotel, and the Texas Governor’s office. Her work is in the collections of Mexico’s former president, Carlos Salinas & Queen Elizabeth of England.

WHEN

WHERE

Old Bakery and Emporium
1006 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restoration-art-opening-tickets-1739228452119?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
