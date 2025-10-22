Old Bakery and Emporium presents Reji Thomas: "Restoration" opening reception

The Old Bakery & Emporium will present the opening reception of "Restoration," featuring the work of renowned local artist and Air Force veteran Reji Thomas. The event is in partnership with AVAFest (Austin Veterans Art Festival).

Thomas lives and works in Austin, Texas. Her acclaimed artwork is held in public places and private collections around the world. Some of her clients include the Texas State Capitol, Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, B.B. King, The University of Texas, The Black Arts Alliance, Steven Spielberg, the Four Seasons Hotel, and the Texas Governor’s office. Her work is in the collections of Mexico’s former president, Carlos Salinas & Queen Elizabeth of England.