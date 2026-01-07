Quantcast

Old Bakery & Emporium presents "Catching the Light: Works by Madelon Umlauf" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Old Bakery & Emporium

The Old Bakery & Emporium presents the opening reception of "Catching the Light: Works by Madelon Umlauf." Umlauf (1942-2025) was an artist and educator born and raised in Austin whose work blended the beauty of nature with the abstract, and she always encouraged her students to test the bounds of their creativity.

The exhibition will feature a collection of her final works, which embody her lifelong pursuit of “Catching the Light” - whether she was chasing the perfect light for a photo, or surrounding herself with bright, effervescent people, Madelon made a point to catch the light in everything she did.

WHEN

WHERE

Old Bakery and Emporium
1006 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catching-the-light-works-by-madelon-umlauf-tickets-1976760387532?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
