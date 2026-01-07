Old Bakery & Emporium presents "Catching the Light: Works by Madelon Umlauf" opening reception

The Old Bakery & Emporium presents the opening reception of "Catching the Light: Works by Madelon Umlauf." Umlauf (1942-2025) was an artist and educator born and raised in Austin whose work blended the beauty of nature with the abstract, and she always encouraged her students to test the bounds of their creativity.

The exhibition will feature a collection of her final works, which embody her lifelong pursuit of “Catching the Light” - whether she was chasing the perfect light for a photo, or surrounding herself with bright, effervescent people, Madelon made a point to catch the light in everything she did.