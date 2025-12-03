Quantcast

Omni Austin presents 4th Annual Holiday Market

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Omni Austin

Omni Austin Hotel Downtown will host its 4th annual Holiday Market, where guests can explore a variety of local vendors and find unique gifts for someone special. There will be colorful jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott, DIY craft kits from Crafty Creations, clean candles and fragrances from House of Amao, and delicate gold jewelry from Harper Phinn Jewelry. Guests can also enjoy complimentary light bites and drinks, a full cash bar, live entertainment, and DIY craft stations.

A portion of all vendor proceeds will be donated to Texas CASA and CASA of Travis County, organizations that advocate for children in foster care and support safe, promising futures for kids across Texas.

Omni Austin Hotel Downtown will host its 4th annual Holiday Market, where guests can explore a variety of local vendors and find unique gifts for someone special. There will be colorful jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott, DIY craft kits from Crafty Creations, clean candles and fragrances from House of Amao, and delicate gold jewelry from Harper Phinn Jewelry. Guests can also enjoy complimentary light bites and drinks, a full cash bar, live entertainment, and DIY craft stations.

A portion of all vendor proceeds will be donated to Texas CASA and CASA of Travis County, organizations that advocate for children in foster care and support safe, promising futures for kids across Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Austin Hotel Downtown
700 San Jacinto At, E 8th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/omni-austins-4th-annual-holiday-market-tickets-1963614990295

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.