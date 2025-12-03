Omni Austin presents 4th Annual Holiday Market

Omni Austin Hotel Downtown will host its 4th annual Holiday Market, where guests can explore a variety of local vendors and find unique gifts for someone special. There will be colorful jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott, DIY craft kits from Crafty Creations, clean candles and fragrances from House of Amao, and delicate gold jewelry from Harper Phinn Jewelry. Guests can also enjoy complimentary light bites and drinks, a full cash bar, live entertainment, and DIY craft stations.

A portion of all vendor proceeds will be donated to Texas CASA and CASA of Travis County, organizations that advocate for children in foster care and support safe, promising futures for kids across Texas.