Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa presents Smoke: A Celebration of Fire & Flavor

Smoke: A Celebration of Fire & Flavor is a two-night culinary experience celebrating the bold tastes of barbecue, open-flame cooking, and regional craftsmanship.

On August 1 will be Legends of the Flame, an exclusive VIP dinner offering guests an up-close and personal evening with celebrity chefs Kevin Lee and Evan LeRoy. Guests will enjoy a six-course, fire-kissed tasting menu with wine pairings, live music, and sweeping Hill Country views. The evening also includes a silent auction benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank.

August 2 brings BBQ Showdown: Masters of the Flavor, where guests can taste their way through the BBQ belt with smoked specialties from eight of the top barbecue restaurants across Texas and Oklahoma. More than 10 beverage vendors - from craft brewers to small-batch spirits - will be pouring samples throughout the evening. There will be live music, surprise celebrity appearances, and a chance to cast a vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Both nights feature Barton's Kid Zone: Lil Pitmasters Camp, offering safe, supervised childcare with fun activities, so parents can relax and indulge.