Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa presents Superhero Fun Run

Photo courtesy of Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

The 5K Superhero Fun Run takes participants in their respective capes and costumes through the Fazio Canyons golf course. After crossing the finish line, there will be a post-race celebration featuring music, refreshments, kids’ activities, vendors, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735, USA
TICKET INFO

$35-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
