Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa presents Superhero Fun Run
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
The 5K Superhero Fun Run takes participants in their respective capes and costumes through the Fazio Canyons golf course. After crossing the finish line, there will be a post-race celebration featuring music, refreshments, kids’ activities, vendors, and more.
