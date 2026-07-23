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On Cinema Live: The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour

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Photo courtesy of Tim Heidecker

The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour will be an evening of movie information and alternative education featuring the expert opinions of Gregg Turkington, as well as Health and Body Improvements from wellness guru Dr. Newman (Tim) Heidecker.

The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour will be an evening of movie information and alternative education featuring the expert opinions of Gregg Turkington, as well as Health and Body Improvements from wellness guru Dr. Newman (Tim) Heidecker.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.evenue.net/events/CINA

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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