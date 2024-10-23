Opera Austin Festival is a one-night event that will celebrate new opera by opera organizations, composers, and singers. Opera Austin Festival was conceived to create a festival highlighting the collaborative and innovative spirit that thrives in Central Texas.

The inaugural festival will feature various Austin organizations, including LOLA, Austin Opera, One Ounce Opera, Peter Stopchinski, Nathan Felix Opera Productions, Inversion Ensemble, and more.



Opera Austin Festival will spotlight new operas by the aforementioned local opera companies on the main stage in the Draylen Mason Music Studio. Each participating organization will curate its opera under the festival umbrella to present an eclectic variety of creativity and voices.

A secondary Aria Stage will pair new works by living composers with young artists early in their singing careers, all of whom submitted materials to an open call this summer. The festival will also include panel discussions in the conference room, allowing composers and organizations to discuss their work.