Original Austin Ghost Tours presents After Dark Pioneer Farms Paranormal Investigation

Photo courtesy of Austin Ghost Tours and Pioneer Farms

The Original Austin Ghost Tours and Investigations takes lovers of all things historical and haunted on a stroll through the living history museum after dark. Armed with extensive research of the buildings and interactive equipment, guests will go inside Dessau Church, Orsay House, Bell House, Kruger Farm, a walk on the Chisolm Trail, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms
10621 Pioneer Farms Dr, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://www.pioneerfarms.org/event-tickets/austin-ghost-tours

TICKET INFO

$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
