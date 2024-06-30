Original Austin Ghost Tours presents After Dark Pioneer Farms Paranormal Investigation
Photo courtesy of Austin Ghost Tours and Pioneer Farms
The Original Austin Ghost Tours and Investigations takes lovers of all things historical and haunted on a stroll through the living history museum after dark. Armed with extensive research of the buildings and interactive equipment, guests will go inside Dessau Church, Orsay House, Bell House, Kruger Farm, a walk on the Chisolm Trail, and more.
