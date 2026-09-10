Ostillo Art Foundation Grand Opening

Ostillo Art Foundation will officially open its doors to the public in the historic Rosewood neighborhood, inviting Austinites and beyond to experience a new collector-led art foundation dedicated to expanding public access to contemporary art, ideas and cultural programming.

Ostillo brings together an exhibition space, public library, and open-air performance space that will also serve as the permanent home of the East Side Kings Festival. The grand opening will introduce the community to the full Ostillo experience and debut its inaugural exhibition, "Masquerade."

Ostillo is located at 2600 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702.