Quantcast

Outback presents Kevin Bridges Live

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kevin Bridges

British comedian Kevin Bridges comes to Austin as part of his U.S. tour. With five stand-up specials, including the cinematic release of his latest show, The Overdue Catch-Up, and two books, Bridges is a comedian whose wit and storytelling have made him a household name across the UK and beyond.

British comedian Kevin Bridges comes to Austin as part of his U.S. tour. With five stand-up specials, including the cinematic release of his latest show, The Overdue Catch-Up, and two books, Bridges is a comedian whose wit and storytelling have made him a household name across the UK and beyond.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12749

TICKET INFO

$33.75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.