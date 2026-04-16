Padel39 presents Rafa Nadal Padel Tournament

The Rafa Nadal Academy Padel Tour will make one of only four stops in Austin. The event features three men’s divisions and three women’s divisions, with every team guaranteed at least two matches.

Players can register with a partner or sign up individually to be paired. Registration includes a welcome pack containing the official Rafa Nadal Academy Padel Tour Nike T-shirt (one per player) and Babolat material.

Winners will take home Babolat rackets and bags, plus club credit for winners, finalists, and back draw winners. Every participant will also receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a training experience for two at the Rafa Nadal Academy Resort in Mallorca, Spain, including a weeklong hotel stay and padel training.