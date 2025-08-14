Panic at the Paramount presents An American Werewolf in London

An American Werewolf in London is a cult-classic horror film that tells the story of two American college students backpacking across the moors of northern England, against the warnings from local residents. One terrifying night, under a full moon, they are attacked by a mysterious creature.

Blending dark humor and groundbreaking special effects, An American Werewolf in London remains a genre-defying classic that has helped define the cinema. There will be a conversation and audience Q&A with David Naughton after the screening.