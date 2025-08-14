Panic at the Paramount presents Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

Composer Claudio Simonetti has written, recorded, and performed some of the most influential scores and soundtracks in horror, including Suspiria, Dawn of the Dead, Demons, Tenebre, and many others, with his seminal work still informing the genre to this day.

Simonetti's Goblin celebrates the 50th anniversary of Dario Argento's 1975 classic, Deep Red / Profondo Rosso by performing Goblin's score to a special screening of the film, followed by a short set of quintessential Goblin songs/scores set to clips of their cinematic counterparts.