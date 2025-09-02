Paramount Theatre presents An Evening with Elizabeth Berkley: 30th Anniversary Screening of Showgirls

An Evening with Elizabeth Berkley: 30th Anniversary Screening of Showgirls is a screening and fan celebration where Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley will engage directly with fans in a truly intimate post-screening conversation. She’ll open up about never-before-heard behind-the-scenes moments, personal memories, and reflections on the impact of Showgirls. The exchange gives audiences a rare opportunity to connect with Berkley on a deeper level and celebrate the lasting legacy of a film and bold performance as Nomi that continues to shape pop culture.