Paramount Theatre presents Field of Dreams: A Tribute to James Earl Jones
Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
After experiencing a strange vision, a man builds a baseball diamond in his corn field, leading his family to think he might be crazy. That is, until long dead pro ball players start holding pick-up games in their backyard.
This special screening will celebrate James Earl Jones' extraordinary career and pay tribute to an actor who never failed to move audiences.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO
Free-$12
