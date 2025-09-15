Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton in concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of George Clinton
George Clinton is an American treasure. As one of the foremost innovators of Funk, Clinton is the mastermind behind the legendary Parliament Funkadelic, creating a uniquely identifiable and timeless art that has lifted Funk from what was once considered a simple style to an internationally recognized and respected musical genre.
George Clinton is an American treasure. As one of the foremost innovators of Funk, Clinton is the mastermind behind the legendary Parliament Funkadelic, creating a uniquely identifiable and timeless art that has lifted Funk from what was once considered a simple style to an internationally recognized and respected musical genre.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)