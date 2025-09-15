Quantcast

Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of George Clinton

George Clinton is an American treasure. As one of the foremost innovators of Funk, Clinton is the mastermind behind the legendary Parliament Funkadelic, creating a uniquely identifiable and timeless art that has lifted Funk from what was once considered a simple style to an internationally recognized and respected musical genre.

George Clinton is an American treasure. As one of the foremost innovators of Funk, Clinton is the mastermind behind the legendary Parliament Funkadelic, creating a uniquely identifiable and timeless art that has lifted Funk from what was once considered a simple style to an internationally recognized and respected musical genre.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2025-11-30-george-clinton-parliament-funkadelic-at-8-pm-3?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_newsletter&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_george_clinton_parliament_funkadelic_113025_tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.