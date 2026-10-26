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Parrilla Latin American BBQ Festival

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Photo courtesy of Parrilla Latin American BBQ Festival

Guests can enjoy a day of grilled flavors, music, and fun at Parrilla Fest. The festival will bring together food vendors celebrating the art of the grill, from juicy skewers to smoky specialties inspired by cuisines from all over the world. There will also be music, drinks, and other activities.

Guests can enjoy a day of grilled flavors, music, and fun at Parrilla Fest. The festival will bring together food vendors celebrating the art of the grill, from juicy skewers to smoky specialties inspired by cuisines from all over the world. There will also be music, drinks, and other activities.

WHEN

WHERE

The Fieldhouse at the Crossover
1717 Scottsdale Dr Suite 160, Leander, TX 78641, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parrilla-latin-american-bbq-festival-in-austin-tickets-1985870138041

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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