Photo courtesy of Parrilla Latin American BBQ Festival
Guests can enjoy a day of grilled flavors, music, and fun at Parrilla Fest. The festival will bring together food vendors celebrating the art of the grill, from juicy skewers to smoky specialties inspired by cuisines from all over the world. There will also be music, drinks, and other activities.
Guests can enjoy a day of grilled flavors, music, and fun at Parrilla Fest. The festival will bring together food vendors celebrating the art of the grill, from juicy skewers to smoky specialties inspired by cuisines from all over the world. There will also be music, drinks, and other activities.
WHEN
WHERE
The Fieldhouse at the Crossover
1717 Scottsdale Dr Suite 160, Leander, TX 78641, USA