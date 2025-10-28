Quantcast

Pat Metheny in concert

Photo courtesy of Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny comes to Austin in support of his new album, The Lore.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13042

TICKET INFO

