PAWS of Central Texas presents Brews Unleashed

The 3rd Annual Brews Unleashed will feature a competition with local breweries who will pair a crafted beer with the story and personality of one of PAWS of Central Texas' long-stay animals. Guests will get to vote on their favorite pairing at the event while enjoying six different types of beers, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and live music.
The 3rd Annual Brews Unleashed will feature a competition with local breweries who will pair a crafted beer with the story and personality of one of PAWS of Central Texas' long-stay animals. Guests will get to vote on their favorite pairing at the event while enjoying six different types of beers, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and live music.
WHEN
WHERE
Mystic Sky Ranch
5818 Farm to Market 165, Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA
https://pawsshelter.org/brews/
TICKET INFO
$75
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.