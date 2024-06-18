Pease Park Conservancy presents Pride Picnic

Presented by Pease Park Conservancy and Future Front Texas, Pride Picnic will include 30 unique local vendors, improv exercises, tie dying, drag n' draw, a plant swap, friendship bracelets, a yard swap, a DJ, and food trucks.
WHEN
WHERE
Pease District Park
1100 Kingsbury St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://peasepark.org/pride-picnic
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
