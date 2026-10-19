Peerbagh presents 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival
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Image courtesy of Peerbagh
Visitors can discover the magic of global folklore at the 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival, a South Asian children's storytelling festival. The event features interactive storytelling by award-winning children’s authors, cultural workshops, and live music.
Visitors can discover the magic of global folklore at the 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival, a South Asian children's storytelling festival. The event features interactive storytelling by award-winning children’s authors, cultural workshops, and live music.