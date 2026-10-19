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Peerbagh presents 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival

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Image courtesy of Peerbagh

Visitors can discover the magic of global folklore at the 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival, a South Asian children's storytelling festival. The event features interactive storytelling by award-winning children’s authors, cultural workshops, and live music.

Visitors can discover the magic of global folklore at the 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival, a South Asian children's storytelling festival. The event features interactive storytelling by award-winning children’s authors, cultural workshops, and live music.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.peerbagh.com/varta-storytelling-festival/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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