Peerbagh presents 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival

Visitors can discover the magic of global folklore at the 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival, a South Asian children's storytelling festival. The event features interactive storytelling by award-winning children’s authors, cultural workshops, and live music.

Visitors can discover the magic of global folklore at the 3rd Annual Varta Storytelling Festival, a South Asian children's storytelling festival. The event features interactive storytelling by award-winning children’s authors, cultural workshops, and live music.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.