Penfold Theatre Company presents Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Yesenia McNett
Penfold Theatre Company will present Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, a night celebrating the incredible career of the iconic country singer. The event will feature iconic songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” performed by Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band.
Penfold Theatre Company will present Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, a night celebrating the incredible career of the iconic country singer. The event will feature iconic songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” performed by Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band.