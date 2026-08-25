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Penfold Theatre Company presents Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton

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Photo courtesy of Yesenia McNett

Penfold Theatre Company will present Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, a night celebrating the incredible career of the iconic country singer. The event will feature iconic songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” performed by Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band.

Penfold Theatre Company will present Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, a night celebrating the incredible career of the iconic country singer. The event will feature iconic songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” performed by Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band.

WHEN

WHERE

Penfold Theatre Company
2120 N Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/forever-dolly-the-music-of-dolly-parton/2026-10-23/

TICKET INFO

$36-$51
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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