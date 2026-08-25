Penfold Theatre Company presents Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton

Penfold Theatre Company will present Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, a night celebrating the incredible career of the iconic country singer. The event will feature iconic songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” performed by Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band.

Penfold Theatre Company will present Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, a night celebrating the incredible career of the iconic country singer. The event will feature iconic songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” performed by Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.