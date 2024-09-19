Penfold Theatre Company presents Grand Opening Gala
Image courtesy of Penfold Theatre Company
Penfold Theatre Company will celebrate the grand opening of their new home at this special event. Guests will receive an exclusive first look at Round Rock’s new home for the performing arts while enjoying hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, signature cocktails, interactive games, and a champagne toast.
