Penfold Theatre Company presents Grand Opening Gala

Image courtesy of Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company will celebrate the grand opening of their new home at this special event. Guests will receive an exclusive first look at Round Rock’s new home for the performing arts while enjoying hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, signature cocktails, interactive games, and a champagne toast.

WHEN

WHERE

Mission Church
2120 N Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/grand-opening-gala/2024-09-28/

TICKET INFO

$90

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
