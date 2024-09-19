Penfold Theatre Company presents It's a Wonderful Life

In It's a Wonderful Life, audiences will join Clarence the Angel to get to know George Bailey, a small-town dreamer from Bedford Falls. After a lifetime of sacrificing personal ambition for the good of his neighbors, a devious plot by the miserly Mr. Potter pushes George to the brink of despair. Now it’s up to Clarence to remind George what it means to have a “wonderful life” - before he throws it all away.

The imaginative take on a beloved classic honors Penfold's tradition of holiday radiocasts while ushering in a new chapter for Penfold in their new home. The tale of despair, redemption, and hope is brimming with Christmas warmth.