Quantcast

Penfold Theatre Company presents It's a Wonderful Life

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Penfold Theatre Company

In It's a Wonderful Life, audiences will join Clarence the Angel to get to know George Bailey, a small-town dreamer from Bedford Falls. After a lifetime of sacrificing personal ambition for the good of his neighbors, a devious plot by the miserly Mr. Potter pushes George to the brink of despair. Now it’s up to Clarence to remind George what it means to have a “wonderful life” - before he throws it all away.

The imaginative take on a beloved classic honors Penfold's tradition of holiday radiocasts while ushering in a new chapter for Penfold in their new home. The tale of despair, redemption, and hope is brimming with Christmas warmth.

In It's a Wonderful Life, audiences will join Clarence the Angel to get to know George Bailey, a small-town dreamer from Bedford Falls. After a lifetime of sacrificing personal ambition for the good of his neighbors, a devious plot by the miserly Mr. Potter pushes George to the brink of despair. Now it’s up to Clarence to remind George what it means to have a “wonderful life” - before he throws it all away.

The imaginative take on a beloved classic honors Penfold's tradition of holiday radiocasts while ushering in a new chapter for Penfold in their new home. The tale of despair, redemption, and hope is brimming with Christmas warmth.

WHEN

WHERE

Mission Church
2120 N Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/its-a-wonderful-life/2024-12-28/

TICKET INFO

$19-$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.