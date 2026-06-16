Penfold Theatre Company presents Timeless: American Music Then and Now
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Image courtesy of Penfold Theatre Company
Penfold Theatre Company will present a star-spangled cabaret,Timeless: American Music Then and Now. Featuring singer Cicely Renée Jones and a five-piece band, the performance will showcase iconic American songs from the 1920s to the present day.
Penfold Theatre Company will present a star-spangled cabaret,Timeless: American Music Then and Now. Featuring singer Cicely Renée Jones and a five-piece band, the performance will showcase iconic American songs from the 1920s to the present day.