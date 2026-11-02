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Pflugerville Pride Pfestival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pflugerville Pride

The fifth annual Pflugerville Pride Pfestival will an afternoon of queer joy, community, and more. It will feature a variety of music performers, and indoor Pfun Zone, vendors, food, and the opportunity to take a walk through Queer history.

The fifth annual Pflugerville Pride Pfestival will an afternoon of queer joy, community, and more. It will feature a variety of music performers, and indoor Pfun Zone, vendors, food, and the opportunity to take a walk through Queer history.

WHEN

WHERE

Courtyard by Marriott Austin Pflugerville and Pflugerville Conference Center
16100 Impact Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA
https://facebook.com/events/s/5th-annual-pflugerville-pride-/2180880692462607/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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