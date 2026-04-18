Philharmonie Austin presents "Mendelssohn & Schumann"

Philharmonie Austin will present symphonies inspired by landscape and spirit. Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, "The Scottish," captures the dramatic beauty and historical resonance of Scotland's highlands, while Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, "The Rhenish," celebrates the majesty of the Rhine River and the grandeur of Cologne Cathedral. Under the direction of conductor Mark Dupere, these companion works reveal the deep connection between place and musical imagination.