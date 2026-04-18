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Philharmonie Austin presents "Mendelssohn & Schumann"

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Image courtesy of Philharmonie Austin

Philharmonie Austin will present symphonies inspired by landscape and spirit. Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, "The Scottish," captures the dramatic beauty and historical resonance of Scotland's highlands, while Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, "The Rhenish," celebrates the majesty of the Rhine River and the grandeur of Cologne Cathedral. Under the direction of conductor Mark Dupere, these companion works reveal the deep connection between place and musical imagination.

Philharmonie Austin will present symphonies inspired by landscape and spirit. Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, "The Scottish," captures the dramatic beauty and historical resonance of Scotland's highlands, while Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, "The Rhenish," celebrates the majesty of the Rhine River and the grandeur of Cologne Cathedral. Under the direction of conductor Mark Dupere, these companion works reveal the deep connection between place and musical imagination.

WHEN

WHERE

Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://philharmonieaustin.org/2025-2026-concerts/philharmonie-austin-mendelssohn-schumann

TICKET INFO

$5-$40

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