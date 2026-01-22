Quantcast

Pioneer Farms presents Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th for some is viewed as an ominous day, surrounded by superstition and fear. But for others this day holds potent energy - a powerful blend of transformation, luck, and heightened intuition. Rather than being a day of bad luck, Friday the 13th is a prime opportunity to harness the unique energies this date brings. Historically, the number 13 has been seen as an imbalance, disrupting the perfection of the number 12 (think of 12 months in a year or 12 zodiac signs). However, for many the number 13 has a deeper, more sacred meaning.

Pioneer Farms will host a 2 1/2-hour, after dark, paranormal investigation. Provided equipment will facilitate interactions with the world beyond our five senses.

WHEN

WHERE

Pioneer Farms
10621 Pioneer Farms Dr, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://www.pioneerfarms.org/fridaythe13th

TICKET INFO

$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
