Pioneer Farms presents Halloween Ghost Investigations

Pioneer Farms is communicating with the Otherworld in conjunction with Halloween, or Samhain as the Celtics called the sacred time. This is a time of gratitude and preparation before the dark months to come. Many ancient cultures marked this time with festivals to give thanks and to reflect on personal growth. It is a time to connect with people and animals that have crossed to the Otherside during this time when the veil is thinnest and there is heightened communication and connection with the Divine and the spirit world.

Leading the investigations during October will be guest psychic Luna Avizinis. Ghost Whisperer Luna has been leading investigations with Chattanooga Ghost Tours Inc. for years and now she brings her expertise to Austin on four Pioneer Farms excursions during this Halloween season.