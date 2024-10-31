Pioneer Farms presents Real Ghosts and Raw Evidence
Real Ghosts and Raw Evidence gives complete after-hours private access to the 90-acre living history museum filled with haunted and historic buildings. The event is a full immersion paranormal investigation. Each location has a unique history as told by the spirits who remain to tell their stories. Fifty percent of ticket sales will go to the farm.
