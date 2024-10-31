Quantcast

Pioneer Farms presents Real Ghosts and Raw Evidence

Austin Ghost Tours

Real Ghosts and Raw Evidence gives complete after-hours private access to the 90-acre living history museum filled with haunted and historic buildings. The event is a full immersion paranormal investigation. Each location has a unique history as told by the spirits who remain to tell their stories. Fifty percent of ticket sales will go to the farm.

WHEN

WHERE

Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms
10621 Pioneer Farms Dr, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://www.pioneerfarms.org/event-tickets/austin-ghost-tours

TICKET INFO

$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
