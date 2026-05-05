Planetarium Mobilis presents Highway Lights

Planetarium Mobilis is a new immersive art experience that features local ambient musicians and space themed imagery projected on a planetarium dome. The audience will lounge on yoga mats and pillows to experience this one hour performance and video installation.

At the premiere of the series, ambient classical duo Highway Lights will accompany NASA imagery reimagined by filmmaker Anlo Sepulveda. Herbal tea will be served after the performance to ease re-entry.

Highway Lights is cellist Sara Nelson (Tosca String Quartet, Austin Symphony) and pianist composer Justin Sherburn (Okkervil River, Montopolis). Influenced by Brian Eno, Arvo Pärt and Stars of the Lid, their music features cello solos and immersive drone sculptures, an accompaniment for a journey through the galaxy.