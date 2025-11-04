Quantcast

Pomegranate Studios presents Invaders of the Heart: The Return

eventdetail
Photo by Daniel Quat

Invaders of the Heart: The Return is a touring multimedia theatrical dance production from choreographer and director Myra Krien, featuring the artwork of Michael Bergt. Through ritual dance theater, The Return takes audiences on an eco-somatic journey exploring sacred symbols of rebirth, renewal, ecstasy, and our inextricable interconnectedness with the natural world.

Featuring the dance artistry of The Mosaic Dance Company, The Starbelly Dancers, Drake Von Trapp, and Kamrah, The Return looks to the ancient past as a touchstone for examining our present and building our collective future.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thereturn-austin.rsvpify.com/

TICKET INFO

$33
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
