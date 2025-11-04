Pomegranate Studios presents Invaders of the Heart: The Return

Invaders of the Heart: The Return is a touring multimedia theatrical dance production from choreographer and director Myra Krien, featuring the artwork of Michael Bergt. Through ritual dance theater, The Return takes audiences on an eco-somatic journey exploring sacred symbols of rebirth, renewal, ecstasy, and our inextricable interconnectedness with the natural world.

Featuring the dance artistry of The Mosaic Dance Company, The Starbelly Dancers, Drake Von Trapp, and Kamrah, The Return looks to the ancient past as a touchstone for examining our present and building our collective future.