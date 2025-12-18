Quantcast

Prélude presents NYE Cosmic Countdown

On New Year's Eve, Prélude will transform into a shimmering galaxy of silver, sparkle, and celestial energy. Their Cosmic Countdown celebration brings the night sky indoors with metallic silver balloons, immersive galaxy lighting, and an atmosphere that feels both otherworldly and irresistibly glamorous.

Guests can sip their way into the new year at the Chrome Horse Tequila Mexican Martini Luge, where ice carved elegance meets cosmic cool. From 9-10 pm, Chrome Horse Tequila will be pouring $10 Mexican Martinis through the luge. Guests can also elevate their look at the adult celestial face-painting station. DJ Kit Ketterman will be spinning upbeat house music all night long to keep the mansions galaxy glowing.

WHEN

WHERE

Prélude
707 W 10th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.prelude-austin.com/store/event/cosmicountdown/

TICKET INFO

$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
