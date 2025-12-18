Prélude presents NYE Cosmic Countdown

On New Year's Eve, Prélude will transform into a shimmering galaxy of silver, sparkle, and celestial energy. Their Cosmic Countdown celebration brings the night sky indoors with metallic silver balloons, immersive galaxy lighting, and an atmosphere that feels both otherworldly and irresistibly glamorous.

Guests can sip their way into the new year at the Chrome Horse Tequila Mexican Martini Luge, where ice carved elegance meets cosmic cool. From 9-10 pm, Chrome Horse Tequila will be pouring $10 Mexican Martinis through the luge. Guests can also elevate their look at the adult celestial face-painting station. DJ Kit Ketterman will be spinning upbeat house music all night long to keep the mansions galaxy glowing.