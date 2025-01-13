Preservation Austin presents Homegrown Roots: A Celebration of Our Culture + Preservation
Photo courtesy of Suzanna Choffel
Preservation Austin will present an evening celebrating the heart and soul of the city. Homegrown Roots, hosted by Nikki DaVaughn of City Cast Austin, will feature live music from Austin legends Suzanna Choffel, Ray Prim, and Nnedimmaya.
This event will support Preservation Austin’s mission to protect the historic places and cultural landmarks that define Austin.
