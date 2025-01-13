Quantcast

Preservation Austin presents Homegrown Roots: A Celebration of Our Culture + Preservation

Photo courtesy of Suzanna Choffel

Preservation Austin will present an evening celebrating the heart and soul of the city. Homegrown Roots, hosted by Nikki DaVaughn of City Cast Austin, will feature live music from Austin legends Suzanna Choffel, Ray Prim, and Nnedimmaya.

This event will support Preservation Austin’s mission to protect the historic places and cultural landmarks that define Austin.

WHEN

WHERE

Antone's Nightclub
305 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.preservationaustin.org/events/homegrown-roots-a-celebration-of-our-culture-and-preservation

TICKET INFO

$50-$200

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
