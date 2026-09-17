Puppet Motion presents Judy Punches Back

After being pushed around for over 300 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy, has had enough. In Judy Punches Back, she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce. Classic puppet antics combine with contemporary commentary to keep this hand puppet tradition alive and, well, Judy-centric.

The show is geared for all ages, and made for anyone seeking some funny feminism, interactive theater, or slapstick comedy.