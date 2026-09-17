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Puppet Motion presents Judy Punches Back

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Photo by Richard Termine

After being pushed around for over 300 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy, has had enough. In Judy Punches Back, she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce. Classic puppet antics combine with contemporary commentary to keep this hand puppet tradition alive and, well, Judy-centric.

The show is geared for all ages, and made for anyone seeking some funny feminism, interactive theater, or slapstick comedy.

After being pushed around for over 300 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy, has had enough. In Judy Punches Back, she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce. Classic puppet antics combine with contemporary commentary to keep this hand puppet tradition alive and, well, Judy-centric.

The show is geared for all ages, and made for anyone seeking some funny feminism, interactive theater, or slapstick comedy.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://the-vortex.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUf000004K3c9MAC

TICKET INFO

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