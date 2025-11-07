Quantcast

Puscifer in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Puscifer

Puscifer comes to Austin in support of their new album, Normal Isn't.

Puscifer comes to Austin in support of their new album, Normal Isn't.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.evenue.net/events/puscifer-the-normal-isnt-tour-with-special-guest-dave-hill

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.