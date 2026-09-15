Queen Symphony Sensation in concert

Queen Symphony Sensation comes to the United States for the first time with a production that brings together 28 performers onstage: a live rock band, symphony orchestra, choir, soprano, and two lead vocalists.

Together, they transform Queen’s greatest songs into a concert experience created for the big stage - where the energy of rock meets the grandeur of symphonic sound.

They'll be joined by special guest Mickey Callisto, the Britain’s Got Talent 2025 semifinalist who is known for a viral “Bohemian Rhapsody” flash mob in Paris. His powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence bring a new dimension to this unforgettable production.