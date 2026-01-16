Red Dragon Players presents Gypsy: A Musical Fable

Quantcast

Austin High School's Red Dragon Players will present Stephen Sondheim and Julie Styne’s classic, Gypsy A Musical Fable.

The show is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. The musical focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with “the ultimate show business mother,” and follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an eye on the hardships of show business.

Gypsy is frequently considered one of the crowning achievements of the mid-20th century’s conventional musical theater art form often referred to as the book musical. It has been called the greatest American musical by numerous critics and writers.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin High School
1715 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://cur8.com/40059/project/136590

TICKET INFO

$10-$15

