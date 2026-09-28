Quantcast

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre presents Maiden Mother Crone

eventdetail
Photo by Sarah Annie Navarette

Maiden Mother Crone is an immersive fashion installation that will feature an evening of dance, live chamber music, and animated imagery.

In the Crone universe, she is an ancient, enduring presence, both a goddess-like figure and a woman whose experiences we might recognize in our own lives.

In Maiden Mother Crone, Red Nightfall Dance Theatre explores how the Crone becomes who she is: what she has created, loved, celebrated, and lost before she comes to recognize the beauty of her path. Though it begins with an archetypal feminine figure, its questions confront us all: how do we practice the alchemy of turning life’s challenges into wisdom, strength, and freedom?

Maiden Mother Crone is an immersive fashion installation that will feature an evening of dance, live chamber music, and animated imagery.

In the Crone universe, she is an ancient, enduring presence, both a goddess-like figure and a woman whose experiences we might recognize in our own lives.

In Maiden Mother Crone, Red Nightfall Dance Theatre explores how the Crone becomes who she is: what she has created, loved, celebrated, and lost before she comes to recognize the beauty of her path. Though it begins with an archetypal feminine figure, its questions confront us all: how do we practice the alchemy of turning life’s challenges into wisdom, strength, and freedom?

WHEN

WHERE

East Side Performing Arts (ESPA)
979 Springdale Rd Ste 815, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.rednightfallproductions.com/crone

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.