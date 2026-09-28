Red Nightfall Dance Theatre presents Maiden Mother Crone

Maiden Mother Crone is an immersive fashion installation that will feature an evening of dance, live chamber music, and animated imagery.

In the Crone universe, she is an ancient, enduring presence, both a goddess-like figure and a woman whose experiences we might recognize in our own lives.

In Maiden Mother Crone, Red Nightfall Dance Theatre explores how the Crone becomes who she is: what she has created, loved, celebrated, and lost before she comes to recognize the beauty of her path. Though it begins with an archetypal feminine figure, its questions confront us all: how do we practice the alchemy of turning life’s challenges into wisdom, strength, and freedom?