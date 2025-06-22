Quantcast

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre presents Rituals of Light

Photo by Sarah Annie Navarette

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre presents Rituals of Light, their summer celebration in dance, music, film, and fashion. Original dances by Artistic Director Dorothy O'Shea Overbey build the world of Crone, exploring a culture that lives in sacred harmony with nature, where acts of creation regenerate and renew the world rather than diminish it.

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre will collaborate with Austin pianist Scott Donald to interpret works by Navajo/Diné composer Connor Chee, Claude Debussy, Samuel Barber, and Franz Liszt.

East Side Performing Arts (ESPA)
979 Springdale Rd Ste 115-A, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rituals-of-light-tickets-1420039439189

TICKET INFO

