Quantcast

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre presents The Chronicles of Crone, Chapter 1

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Red Nightfall Dance Theatre

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre will present The Chronicles of Crone, an intimate fundraising party where cocktails meet creativity and guests get to help us bring the Crone universe to life. It will be part cocktail party, part creative game night, and part mini dance performance.

Red Nightfall Dance Theatre will present The Chronicles of Crone, an intimate fundraising party where cocktails meet creativity and guests get to help us bring the Crone universe to life. It will be part cocktail party, part creative game night, and part mini dance performance.

WHEN

WHERE

East Side Performing Arts (ESPA)
979 Springdale Rd Ste 815, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-chronicles-of-crone-chapter-1-tickets-1608080635469?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.