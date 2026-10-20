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Remi Wolf in concert

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Photo by Zachary Gray

Remi Wolf comes to Austin in support of her new album, Mud.

Remi Wolf comes to Austin in support of her new album, Mud.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/remi-wolf-the-mud-tour-austin-texas-05-06-2027/event/3A006548ED31C5A0

TICKET INFO

$57-$409

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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